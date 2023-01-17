Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 545.5% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 50,524 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.
VKI traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. 92,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,960. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $11.50.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
