Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 545.5% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 50,524 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 1.1 %

VKI traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. 92,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,960. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.0361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

