Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the December 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,716,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,793,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,500.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 156,938 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,298,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,039,000.

