Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the December 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSMQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $25.66.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
