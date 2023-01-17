Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Up 223.8% in December

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 223.8% from the December 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VMO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. 125,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,299. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $13.17.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.