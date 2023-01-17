Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Up 223.8% in December

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 223.8% from the December 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. 125,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,299. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $13.17.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 53.7% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 4,281,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,032 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at $107,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2,643.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 244,375 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 20.1% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 182,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

