Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 83.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,811,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,699,000 after buying an additional 825,134 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,415,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,099,000 after acquiring an additional 65,831 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $120,100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 560,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,526,000 after purchasing an additional 67,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

QQQM stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.84. 4,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,189. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.38. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $156.41.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.