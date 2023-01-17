Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 17th (AAV, AGI, AND, ARX, BEP, BIR, BLDP, BLX, BTE, CGX)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 17th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$14.50.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$12.00.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)

had its target price boosted by Haywood Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$47.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) was given a C$62.00 price target by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from $35.00 to $33.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$12.75 to C$10.50.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$48.00 to C$47.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$272.00 to C$247.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.50.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$34.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$31.00.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$36.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$37.00 to C$35.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$20.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from C$23.00 to C$20.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$76.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$76.00 to C$78.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$7.00.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $15.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$20.00.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$17.00.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$17.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$46.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.50 to C$2.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$5.75.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$150.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$24.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$32.00.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$14.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$20.00.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.50.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$52.00.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) was given a C$9.15 price target by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$117.00 to C$112.00.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$51.00 to C$48.00.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target trimmed by Ci Capital from C$29.00 to C$27.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$26.00.

