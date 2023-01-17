Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 18,340 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 59% compared to the average daily volume of 11,551 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUT shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 63.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 16.5 %

Hut 8 Mining stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. 14,704,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,757,836. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $405.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.51 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

