iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 308.6% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.46. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $78.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.03% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

