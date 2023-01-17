iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Auxano Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,623,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.64 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

