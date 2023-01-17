iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,501 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.12. 11,048,048 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27.

