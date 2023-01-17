iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Position Raised by Siena Capital LLC

Siena Capital LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.7% of Siena Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Siena Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG stock opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.40 and a 1-year high of $86.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.71.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.