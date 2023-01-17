iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s 2nd Largest Position

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 10.9% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after buying an additional 22,982 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22,714.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.74. 33,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,800,022. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $104.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.14.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.