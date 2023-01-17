iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,390 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $12,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $90.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

