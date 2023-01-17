iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Lifted by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,832 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22.

