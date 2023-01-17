James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Up 238.0% in December

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 238.0% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 396.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of JHX traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $997.60 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

JHX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.80 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

