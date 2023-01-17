Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 365.6% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Japan Airlines Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of JAPSY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,254. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. Japan Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.