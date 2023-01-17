Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,600 shares, an increase of 996.6% from the December 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JBS in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

JBS Stock Performance

Shares of JBSAY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,983. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. JBS has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

JBS Cuts Dividend

About JBS

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.3561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. JBS’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

