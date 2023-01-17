Jefferies Financial Group Increases GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $65.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GXO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $91.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. Research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.