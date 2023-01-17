Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Update

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Price Performance

Jewett-Cameron Trading stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $20.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.30. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. ( NASDAQ:JCTCF Get Rating ) by 117.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

