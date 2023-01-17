JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Vice Chairman Peter Scher Sells 4,399 Shares

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Peter Scher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. 150,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,165. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $23.31.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
