JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $65.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ELF. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,306,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,076 shares of company stock worth $10,089,572. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after buying an additional 1,236,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 169.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 530,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 70.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 942,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,456,000 after purchasing an additional 389,163 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

