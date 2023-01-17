JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) General Counsel Stacey Friedman Sells 23,148 Shares

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $140.80. 14,231,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,287,697. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.03. The company has a market capitalization of $413.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

