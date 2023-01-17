Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) and Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Critical Review

Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) and Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kalera Public and Verano’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kalera Public N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Verano $737.85 million 1.38 -$14.68 million ($0.86) -3.49

Kalera Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verano.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

15.2% of Kalera Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Verano shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Kalera Public shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kalera Public and Verano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kalera Public N/A -37.39% -11.52% Verano -29.27% -16.70% -9.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kalera Public and Verano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kalera Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verano 0 1 4 0 2.80

Kalera Public currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.70%. Verano has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 577.78%. Given Verano’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verano is more favorable than Kalera Public.

About Kalera Public

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets. It also holds a license to patented technology related to geopolymer concrete. Kalera Public Limited Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

