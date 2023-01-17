Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Short Interest Down 82.0% in December

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the December 15th total of 505,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Kaspien

In other news, Director Tom Simpson sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaspien

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaspien Trading Up 19.8 %

Kaspien Company Profile

KSPN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 210,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,298. Kaspien has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $4.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.

