KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up to $46.29

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.29, but opened at $47.48. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $47.42, with a volume of 2,706 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,464,000 after buying an additional 218,551 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,056,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,793,000 after purchasing an additional 195,313 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 42.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,297,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,132,000 after buying an additional 384,698 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $30,393,000. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.