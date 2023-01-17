Kendall Capital Management Buys 10,635 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Cohu worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,057,000 after buying an additional 465,777 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after purchasing an additional 382,863 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cohu by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,666,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 242,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cohu by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,109,000 after purchasing an additional 186,085 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cohu by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 137,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,121. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,121. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,629.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,336 shares of company stock valued at $781,543. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu Stock Down 0.5 %

COHU stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,794. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $206.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on COHU. Cowen lifted their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Cohu to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Cohu

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Articles

