Kendall Capital Management Buys 15,887 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 168.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 23,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Carlyle Group to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.50. 9,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,957. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $54.06.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

