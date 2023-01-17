Kendall Capital Management Decreases Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Kendall Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Capital Bancorp accounts for about 1.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 15.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 33.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.0% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Capital Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Capital Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $328.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $43.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.03%.

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.