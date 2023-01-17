Kendall Capital Management Has $1.54 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 413,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2,133.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 15,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,484,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 67,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Insider Activity

CBRE Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $86.22. 5,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.00. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $106.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

