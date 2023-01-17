Kendall Capital Management Has $1.70 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. BorgWarner accounts for about 1.0% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $59,609,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $16,152,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 640.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 588,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 509,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 19,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,126. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $49.84.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.