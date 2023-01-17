Kendall Capital Management Has $717,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHE LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,589. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

