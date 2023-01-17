Kendall Capital Management Reduces Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 412.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 78.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

AMCX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.69. 144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $681.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

