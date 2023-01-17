Kendall Capital Management Reduces Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Kendall Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Polaris were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.80. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

PII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $112.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

