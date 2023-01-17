Kendall Capital Management Sells 405 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% in the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $124.49. 589,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

