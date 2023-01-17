Kendall Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the third quarter. Siena Capital LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.08.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $215.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,274. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.