Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Short Interest Down 78.8% in December

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the December 15th total of 52,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kernel Group Price Performance

Shares of Kernel Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,000. Kernel Group has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kernel Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNL. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in Kernel Group by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Kernel Group Company Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.