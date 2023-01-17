Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kion Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kion Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €54.00 ($58.70) to €32.00 ($34.78) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €58.00 ($63.04) to €31.00 ($33.70) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €68.00 ($73.91) to €35.00 ($38.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.
Kion Group Stock Performance
Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. Kion Group has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $26.33.
About Kion Group
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
