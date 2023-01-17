Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kion Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kion Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €54.00 ($58.70) to €32.00 ($34.78) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €58.00 ($63.04) to €31.00 ($33.70) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €68.00 ($73.91) to €35.00 ($38.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. Kion Group has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $26.33.

About Kion Group

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Further Reading

