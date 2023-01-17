KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises approximately 1.7% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of KLA by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after acquiring an additional 68,005 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,248,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,063. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.59. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $445.52. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.66 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
