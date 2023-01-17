KlayUniverse Price Tops $0.0706 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $1,142.24 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 56.2% higher against the US dollar. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00429095 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.43 or 0.30119288 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.18 or 0.00762833 BTC.

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.05133492 USD and is up 28.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $853.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

