Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Klépierre from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Klépierre from €19.00 ($20.65) to €23.00 ($25.00) in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Klépierre Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. Klépierre has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion on December 31, 2021 and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

