KOK (KOK) 1-Day Volume Tops $676,798.11

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 17th. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000489 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market cap of $51.70 million and $676,798.11 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00030645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00042017 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004689 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00018021 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000752 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00234001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.1033783 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $676,950.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.