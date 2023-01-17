Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.28

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 34648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($34.24) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $22.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.41 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

