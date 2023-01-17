Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target Cut to $10.75

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KOS. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.66) to GBX 735 ($8.97) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $251.75.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 64.98% and a net margin of 19.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

