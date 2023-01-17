KuCoin Token Price Reaches $7.83 on Major Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $770.17 million and approximately $977,860.14 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for about $7.83 or 0.00036718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

