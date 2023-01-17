LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 50,000 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Bruker were worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Bruker by 4.7% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Bruker by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,645.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bruker Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

BRKR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.73. 419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,870. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $74.94.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Bruker had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.