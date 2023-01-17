LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.61. The stock had a trading volume of 26,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.82.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.32.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

