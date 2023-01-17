LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $1.08 Million Stake in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its stake in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.15% of Velo3D worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the second quarter valued at $3,847,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Velo3D by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 653,003 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Velo3D by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,788,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 512,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Velo3D by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 389,928 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Velo3D by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,042,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,506,000 after acquiring an additional 311,860 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Renette Youssef sold 10,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $26,598.51. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,122.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Renette Youssef sold 10,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $26,598.51. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,122.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Mccombe sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $37,766.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,283 shares of company stock worth $154,729 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Velo3D Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Velo3D in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of VLD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. Velo3D, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 78.43%. Analysts anticipate that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Velo3D Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

