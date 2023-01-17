LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Increases Holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,265 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $63,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,907 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,281,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RKLB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 11.34.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock traded up 0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 5.24. 36,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,146. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of 3.48 and a 52-week high of 11.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of 4.26 and a 200-day moving average of 4.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.07. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 51.17%. The business had revenue of 63.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 62.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total value of 192,680.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,750,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,386,506.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total transaction of 192,680.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,750,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,386,506.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 13,810 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total value of 58,278.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 591,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,494,125.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,157 shares of company stock valued at $459,794. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.