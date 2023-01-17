LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Raises Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.09% of Cognex worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Cognex by 3.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Cognex by 14.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cognex by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 20.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.25. 6,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,465. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $209.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

