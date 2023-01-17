LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Reduces Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.07% of Dynatrace worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 792,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,577,000 after buying an additional 261,025 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,435 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 109,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.5 %

DT stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,427. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 370.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Dynatrace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

