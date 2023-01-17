LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Trims Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,488 shares during the quarter. Zscaler comprises about 2.1% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.14% of Zscaler worth $32,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 331.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 21,377 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 4.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 10.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $716,685.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,480,780.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ZS stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.89. 28,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,330. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $290.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.90.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.